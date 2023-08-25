Holloway shares vision for school district at Vicksburg Kiwanis Club Meeting

Published 1:45 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

Dr. Tori Holloway, Superintendent of VWSD.

Dr. Tori Holloway, superintendent of the Vicksburg Warren School District, was the guest speaker at the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club meeting this week.

“The Vicksburg Warren School District is doing much better than we sometimes give it credit for,” Holloway said.

Holloway reported that he has been in places with bad schools, and Vicksburg is not one of them. While the official results have not been released, he said recent testing shows academic growth at every school.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The district is working on a new five-year strategic plan to ensure it continues to improve and stays proactive.

One of the parts of this strategic plan is to make sure that programs like ‘Leader in Me,’ the Vicksburg-Warren Career Academy and workforce development are sustainable.

“Everything I do is about the kids, their future success and the growth of our district academically,” Holloway said.

More News

Louisiana issues statewide burn ban amid record heatwave

LIFE OF SERVICE: Warren County Deputy honored 80 years after dying in line of duty

‘We’re not safe here’: Home invasion raises questions about Safety at Aeolian Apartments

WOOSIE ARRESTED: U.S. Marshals Service arrests Vicksburg murder suspect in Dallas

Print Article