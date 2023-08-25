Holloway shares vision for school district at Vicksburg Kiwanis Club Meeting Published 1:45 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Dr. Tori Holloway, superintendent of the Vicksburg Warren School District, was the guest speaker at the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club meeting this week.

“The Vicksburg Warren School District is doing much better than we sometimes give it credit for,” Holloway said.

Holloway reported that he has been in places with bad schools, and Vicksburg is not one of them. While the official results have not been released, he said recent testing shows academic growth at every school.

Email newsletter signup

The district is working on a new five-year strategic plan to ensure it continues to improve and stays proactive.

One of the parts of this strategic plan is to make sure that programs like ‘Leader in Me,’ the Vicksburg-Warren Career Academy and workforce development are sustainable.

“Everything I do is about the kids, their future success and the growth of our district academically,” Holloway said.