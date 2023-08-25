Louisiana issues statewide burn ban amid record heatwave

Published 4:57 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

Due to an increase in fire danger across Louisiana, a previous burn ban order issued Aug. 7 has been rescinded and reissued with an update to remove the ability for exceptions to be granted by local authorities.

This new burn ban order by Louisiana State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, in collaboration with Agriculture and Forestry
Commissioner Mike Strain, went into effect Friday at noon and prohibits all private burning, with no limitations, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602. This order shall remain in effect until rescinded.

The burn ban order coincides with a separate burn ban order issued by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry prohibiting all agricultural burning including but not limited to prescribed burning.

The already extremely dry conditions statewide, and the concern over first responder safety in these dangerously high temperatures, have worsened as wildfires spread across Louisiana and significant rain relief remains elusive in weather forecasts.

Violation of this burn ban order could result in civil and/or criminal penalties.

