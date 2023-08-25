Old Post Files: Aug. 25, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Friday, August 25, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Thelma Kinnison and Louis Wallace were married. • W.F. Laughlin was a lay leader at the Church of Christ in the absence of Rev. Woodson.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Balfour Tucker, a member of the Vicksburg Police Department, died. • Mayor J.C. Hamilton was in Jackson on official business. • Henry Wehmeyer died.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Services were held for Judge A.C. Walthall. • Lt. Robert Conner Jr. was here visiting his parents. • Mrs. Elizabeth Strickland underwent surgery at the Vicksburg Hospital.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Cicero LaHatte was announced as a candidate for alderman in a special election. • Robert W. Clark enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. • Martha Gibson was visiting Betty Sue Grundfest in Cary.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Beach were visiting the Gulf Coast. • Mrs. Elmer Neil Jr. was elected president of the Tallulah PTA.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Ray Atwood joined the sales force at Atwood Chevrolet-Oldsmobile. • Mr. and Mrs. Danny Kitchens announced the birth of a son, Danny Eugene. • The Vicksburg Theatre Guild burned the Cedar Grove mortgage as the final payment was made.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Mrs. Gladys W. Martin of Redwood died. • Airman David S. Mackey participated in Global Shield 83, an exercise involving the U.S. and Canadian militaries.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Law officers seized $25,000 from three people stopped for speeding on Interstate 20. • Kerry Lynn Walker of Vicksburg died in Dearborn, Mich. • Thomas Lee was elected president of the Mississippi Association of Cooperative Vocational Education Teachers.

20 Years Ago: 2003

S.J. “Skippy” Tuminello surveyed damage at the Biscuit Company after water and sewer backed up into the building. • Victor “Chico” Hunter returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown in his first varsity game at Warren Central. • Sam and Laura Buchanan wanted their house on 2302 Drummond St. to remain blue once it is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

10 Years Ago: 2013

High school football kicks off with the Red Carpet Bowl. • The Board of Mayor and Aldermen changed appropriation guidelines.