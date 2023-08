STEER CLEAR: Portion of Washington Street closed for block party Published 9:52 am Friday, August 25, 2023

A portion of Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg is blocked off for a block party Friday evening.

The block party is part of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s state convention, which is taking place at the Vicksburg Convention Center this weekend.

Motorists approaching Washington Street Park are urged to proceed with caution and seek alternate routes.

