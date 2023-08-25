VICKSBURG FACTS: It’s hot, then it’s cold Published 8:00 am Friday, August 25, 2023

By Vera Ann Fedell | The Vicksburg Post

With temperatures up to the 100s this past month it’s hard to believe if it was ever hot like this before. However, it was this hot 23 years ago.

On Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, 2000, Vicksburg reached its hottest temperature at 106 degrees for two days straight.

Email newsletter signup

The hottest week in Vicksburg was from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, 2000, with consecutive day temperatures of 100, 101, 103, 106, 106, 104 and 103 according to The Vicksburg Post.

Prior to 2000, the hottest day in Vicksburg was Sept. 6, 1925, when high temperatures reached 104 degrees. During the 1925 heat advisory, things seemed to continue as normal.

For example, “Nap Rucker, big league scout, drove down from Memphis yesterday and last night was commiserating with Bill Pierre. ‘I pick out the hottest day of the year for that drive,’ he said, ‘and Bill, you pick out the hottest day to work, while you let Armstrong cool off on the bench,’” according to the Clarion-Ledger, Sept. 6, 1925.

In 2000, the people of Vicksburg were advised to not overuse their power; however, Vicksburg still experienced a power outage during its hottest day ever recorded.

“Entergy’s Cheryl said power outages at Fairground Street and one in Openwood subdivision were not related to Entergy’s request for a voluntary reduction in power. About 952 residents in the Fairground Street area lost power at 6 a.m. and stayed about 20 minutes, after a failure,” according to The Vicksburg Post Aug. 31, 2000.

Weather forecasters also encouraged the people of Vicksburg to reschedule any athletic events for the week.

“Forecasters also suggested that athletic coaches hold practices indoors or cancel them until the temperature is cool,” according to The Vicksburg Post Aug. 31, 2000.

On a cooler note, the lowest temperature that was ever recorded in Vicksburg was on Jan. 11, 1962, and Jan. 21, 1985, according to The Vicksburg Post, Aug. 16, 2009. As mentioned in The Delta Democrat-Times, it was estimated that Vicksburg would receive up to four inches of snow.

During January 1962, most of the state was less than 14 degrees and had to shut down everything including the government, according to the Hattiesburg American, Jan. 10, 1962.