What color can do I need? Vicksburg’s new garbage can colors explained Published 1:11 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Big changes are coming for garbage collection in Vicksburg, including the colors of trash cans issued by the City and Waste Management.

In its meeting on Friday, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the City’s latest garbage collection policy, confirming the use of three different garbage can colors for different customers in the city.

WHAT COLOR CAN?

Residential: Green and Brown (Two total)

Email newsletter signup

Non-downtown Small Business: Green and Brown (Up to four total)

Downtown Small Businesses: Red (Up to four)

All residential customers will be issued a single green can. If more than one can is needed, an additional brown garbage can will be supplied to residences.

In the commercial realm, small businesses located outside of the downtown area will also receive a single green garbage can and, if needed, up to three additional brown garbage cans.

In the downtown area, business owners are eligible to receive up to four red garbage containers.

The containers themselves will be delivered to customers free of charge, but property owners will be charged additional collection fees per container.

To request additional containers, customers must call the Vicksburg Water and Gas Department at 601-636-3414.