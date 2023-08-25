Where is Latasha Coleman? Jackson woman still missing after five weeks Published 9:32 am Friday, August 25, 2023

It has been 5 weeks since Latasha Coleman went missing.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, the 46-year-old was last seen on Hidden Valley Lane in Jackson around 7:30 p.m. on July 24.

She was wearing black cut jeans and a black shirt. Coleman was believed to be in a 2002 gray Acura, MDX, bearing the state tag, HPA8639.

Email newsletter signup

Her brothers say this is not like their sister being gone days at a time away from her child and her family. With the information they cannot share at this time, they suspect foul play may be involved.

“We feel that she is somewhere against her will, she has been abducted, kidnapped and this not just a regular missing person like she’s gone on her own,” Crump said. “She has left things that a normal person wouldn’t leave.”

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Latasha Crump Coleman, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 911.