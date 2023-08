Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Friday, August 25, 2023

St. Aloysius softball pitcher Kyleigh Cooper had 11 strikeouts and threw a two-hit shutout in a 9-0 win against Adams County Christian School on Monday. She also had two hits.

Cooper has 72 strikeouts and has walked only seven batters in 54 innings pitched this season. She is also batting .452 with 12 RBIs.

The Lady Flashes’ next game is Monday, at home at 6:15 p.m. vs. Copiah Academy.

Email newsletter signup