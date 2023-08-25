WOOSIE ARRESTED: U.S. Marshals Service arrests Vicksburg murder suspect in Dallas Published 3:27 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Quenterious ‘Woosie’ Williams is on the run no more.

Williams, 28, was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service Friday, the Vicksburg Police Department announced. The Marshals arrested Williams in the Dallas, Texas, metropolitan area.

Williams will be extradited to Vicksburg to answer charges in connection to the June 8 shooting death of Kelvion Winston.

Two other individuals were previously arrested in connection with Winston’s death, including Williams’ cousin Bryant Williams, 31, and Joshua Perkins, 31, both of Vicksburg. Each was charged with murder and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Perkins was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said in June the murder stemmed from “gambling gone bad.” Jones also said the suspects were identified in part thanks to social media posts.