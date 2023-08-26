Eagles fly to victory against Prentiss Christian Published 12:31 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy went down to Prentiss on mission, and accomplished it with gusto.

John Wyatt Massey threw four touchdown passes, including three to Thomas Azlin, and Jase Jung ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns as PCA destroyed Prentiss Christian 55-8 on Friday.

The Eagles avenged an ugly 42-6 loss to Prentiss Christian from last season and sent a message that they could be a force to reckon with in MAIS Class 2A this year. PCA improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2011 and has scored 55 points or more in all three victories.

“It’s definitely a validation win. If we play like this, I think there’s going to be a lot of open eyes tomorrow looking at these scores,” PCA coach Blake Purvis said. “That’s a good measuring stick for us to see where we’re at and what we can be.”

Porter’s Chapel blew the game open in the second quarter when it recovered three onside kicks in a row — those are common in eight-man football — and scored following all three to go from being up 12-0 to 34-0.

Gavin Pugh also had a 42-yard interception return touchdown as PCA led 42-0 at halftime.

“If you score on defense, it drastically increases your chances of winning,” Purvis said. “In addition, I think we’re around 15 or 16 takeaways in three games. That’s averaging about five possessions a game that we’re stealing from people. If you do that along with defensive touchdowns, things are clicking.”

Purvis also had high praise for Ty Mack. The running back and linebacker had five tackles and one sack on defense, along with 75 total yards on offense.

Purvis said Mack helped break the Eagles out of a sluggish start with some hard runs.

“One of the biggest differences in this game was Ty Mack. Early on, we weren’t just gashing them. We weren’t busting big plays, and Ty had a couple of really physical runs where he was carrying two and three and four defenders five, six, seven yards down the field,” Purvis said. “It was really a big momentum boost for us, the way he was fighting and gaining those yards.”

Massey finished 7-of-13 passing for 154 yards and threw for four TDs for the second week in a row. He has nine touchdown passes this season. Massey also ran for 64 yards on 13 carries.

Azlin caught three passes for 101 yards and three TDs covering 31, 25 and 45 yards.

Jung caught a 20-yard TD pass to go along with his scoring runs of 48, 48 and 21 yards.

“It was great. Big statement win,” Purvis said. “Prentiss is a good football team. They’re going to win a lot of games. They’re going to be in the playoffs. It’s going to be a big power point win for us. We executed flawlessly in the first half.”