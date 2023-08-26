Old Post Files: Aug. 26, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

The Y&MV Railroad was raising the ground around the passenger station. • Mrs. J.F. Walker and her son were visiting in Paducah, Ky.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Margaret Flowers of Jackson was the guest of the Hester and Shelby Flowers. • Mrs. Clark Williams departed for Memphis to visit her mother. • Dr. Walter Johnston returned from a month’s stay in Boston.

80 Years Ago: 1943

The Distinguished Flying Cross was awarded to Staff Sgt. Clarence Guilder Jr. who had been reported missing in action. • Lt. Earle Bazinsky reported for duty at the Greenwood Army Air Field.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. George Vinzant Jr. announced the birth of a son, David. • Mr. and Mrs. Oren Bailess announced the birth of a daughter, Catherine.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Services were held for Theodore Frye. • Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Chapman announced the birth of a daughter, Bail. • Shelby and Hester Ferris returned from a visit with relatives in Wellesley Hills, Mass.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Amy Nicholls Sevier was listed on the honor roll at Northeast Louisiana University. • Dale Hull won trophies in two outboard boat races. • David Owens, manager of Sears, presented Mayor Nat Bullard with a replica of the first watch sold by Sears in 1886.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Mrs. Evelyn “Billie” Wright, crossing guard, was presented a gold watch by Vicksburg Police Chief A.J. “Buddy” Holiday for 30 years of service. • Mr. and Mrs. Mark Hilderbrand announced the birth of a son, Mark Steven Jr.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Three workers were injured after an explosion at the Bunge elevator on Levee Street. • Nine illegal slot machines were found in a vacant building at 1519 Washington St. • Dr. Lawrence Sutton resigned from the Community Health Center.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Retired Vicksburg Water and Gas Administrator Marguerite Boyd celebrated her 90th birthday. • Longtime Vicksburg businessman Michael Silver died at 94. • Dr. Daren Jaggaser of River City Chiropractic spoke to Vicksburg Kiwanis.

10 Years Ago: 2013

The city reduced payroll by 3 percent. • FEMA Corps started training in Vicksburg for disaster preparation, response and recovery.