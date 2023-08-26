OUR OPINION: Clear Creek clubhouse a win for all in Warren County Published 4:00 am Saturday, August 26, 2023

A new clubhouse is in the works for Warren County’s Clear Creek Golf Course, and this news should excite more than the golfing community.

Built in 1979, the current clubhouse has become outdated when compared to the many strides made by the team at Clear Creek and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Commission. The greens have been improved, golf carts updated and the overall experience at the course is top-notch.

A new clubhouse will be the cherry on top of a superior facility in our area.

“But Vicksburg Post, I don’t golf,” you say.

There’s good news for you, too. Included in the clubhouse design and the proposed improvements for Clear Creek over the next couple of years are updates to the pavilion, the addition of playground equipment and resurfacing of tennis courts. The clubhouse will also include meeting spaces businesses and individuals can rent for special events.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors issued a big vote of confidence in Clear Creek this week in the form of $750,000 in American Relief Act funds for the clubhouse project.

Considering the care with which the county has allocated its ARPA funds, it’s safe to say the supervisors didn’t make that decision lightly.

If the county and parks and recreation can successfully pull off the clubhouse update, it’s up to the rest of the community to support it and take advantage of the facilities at Clear Creek.

We know we’ll head out to Bovina for a round of golf and a little bit of tennis — hope to see you there.