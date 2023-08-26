Photo Gallery: The 61st annual Red Carpet Bowl
Published 1:00 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023
Warren Central running back Eric Collins Jr. (20) celebrates with a championship belt after Friday's 28-7 victory against Clinton in the Red Carpet Bowl. Collins ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns.. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
An all-female officiating crew worked the Red Carpet Bowl football game Friday between Vicksburg High and Holmes County Central. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High's football team runs onto the field before the start of the 61st annual Red Carpet Bowl on Friday. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
The Red Carpet Bowl trophy sits on a table on the sideline during Friday's game between Warren Central and Clinton. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's madrigal choir sings the National Anthem before the 61st annual Red carpet Bowl football game on Friday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's cheerleaders stand at attention during the singing of the National Anthem prior to Friday's Red Carpet Bowl football game against Clinton. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High linebacker Thomas Hardiman (10) tackles a Holmes County Central runner during Friday's Red Carpet Bowl game. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High running back Malik Montgomery (2) tries to fight through a tackle during Friday's Red Carpet Bowl game vs. Holmes County Central. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central assistant football coach Cedric Jackson, left, gives a pregame pep talk to senior offensive lineman Beau Davis before Friday's Red Carpet Bowl game against Clinton. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central captains Julien Demby (5), Zack Evans (0), Garrett Orgas (15) and Beau Davis (77) walk onto the field for the coin toss before Friday's Red Carpet Bowl game against Clinton. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central and Clinton line up to run a play in the first half of the Red Carpet Bowl on Friday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Football players from Holmes County Central and Vicksburg High shake hands before the coin toss for the Red Carpet Bowl on Friday. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central defensive lineman Julien Demby flattens Clinton quarterback Sam Semi (7) with a big hit in the first half of Friday's Red Carpet Bowl game. Warren Central beat Clinton 28-7. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central running back Eric Collins Jr. carries the football Friday against Clinton. Collins ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Vikings to a 28-7 victory. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central receiver Hayes Loper (11) blocks Clinton's Veshone Malone (3) in the first half Friday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High running back Collin Johnson (11) carries the football against Holmes County Central. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High quarterback Ronnie Alexander (1) throws a pass against Holmes County Central in the 61st annual Red Carpet Bowl. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High defensive lineman Demarcus Johnson (13) chases down Holmes County Central quarterback Garrison Davis (7) during Friday's Red Carpet Bowl game. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Clinton defensive back Josh Barnes (26) and Warren Central receiver Zack Evans (0) fight for position as a pass comes their way. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Clinton quarterback Sam Semi (7) runs with the football during the Red Carpet Bowl vs. Warren Central. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central's Maddox Lynch (9) celebrates with offensive lineman Austin Hughes (50) after scoring a rushing touchdown in the Red Carpet Bowl against Clinton. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High football head coach Christopher Lacey talks to his team during a timeout in the Red Carpet Bowl against Holmes County Central on Friday. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High running back Cedrick Blackmore carries the football during the Red Carpet Bowl vs. Holmes County Central. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High running back Collin Johnson is tackled by Holmes County Central's Charles Luckett (21) and Ekeelum Grant in the first half of the Red Carpet Bowl on Friday. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg High football head coach Christopher Lacey glares as he walks the sideline during the Red Carpet Bowl against Holmes County Central. Holmes defeated Lacey's Gators 25-0. (Walter Frazier/For The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central football players hold up their helmets and the game's trophy after beating Clinton 28-7 in the 61st annual Red Carpet Bowl on Friday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A Vicksburg tradition was renewed — albeit with a new twist — on Friday when the 61st annual Red Carpet Bowl kicked off the football season for Vicksburg High and Warren Central.
For the first time in the game’s long history, it was played simultaneously in two different stadiums. The Red Carpet Bowl is normally a doubleheader, with Warren County’s two public high schools rotating as hosts. Because of concerns about excessive heat, however, the two teams each played in their home stadiums to facilitate a pair of 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Warren Central defeated Clinton in its game, 28-7. Eric Collins Jr. rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, and the Vikings took advantage of three lost fumbles by Clinton in the first half to win their seventh consecutive Red Carpet Bowl game.
Vicksburg was not as fortunate. The Gators lost 25-0 to Holmes County Central for their seventh straight defeat in a season opener.
Vicksburg will try to get its first win of the season next Friday, Sept. 2, when Forest Hill comes to Memorial Stadium. Warren Central will go on the road to play Pearl. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
