Photo Gallery: The 61st annual Red Carpet Bowl

Published 1:00 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

A Vicksburg tradition was renewed — albeit with a new twist — on Friday when the 61st annual Red Carpet Bowl kicked off the football season for Vicksburg High and Warren Central.

For the first time in the game’s long history, it was played simultaneously in two different stadiums. The Red Carpet Bowl is normally a doubleheader, with Warren County’s two public high schools rotating as hosts. Because of concerns about excessive heat, however, the two teams each played in their home stadiums to facilitate a pair of 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Warren Central defeated Clinton in its game, 28-7. Eric Collins Jr. rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, and the Vikings took advantage of three lost fumbles by Clinton in the first half to win their seventh consecutive Red Carpet Bowl game.

Vicksburg was not as fortunate. The Gators lost 25-0 to Holmes County Central for their seventh straight defeat in a season opener.

Vicksburg will try to get its first win of the season next Friday, Sept. 2, when Forest Hill comes to Memorial Stadium. Warren Central will go on the road to play Pearl. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

