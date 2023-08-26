Tallulah Academy pulls away in second half to beat Franklin

Tallulah Academy running back J.T. McDaniel scored four touchdowns in a 52-14 win over Franklin Academy on Friday.

J.T. McDaniel scored three rushing touchdowns and added a fourth receiving, as Tallulah Academy soundly defeated Franklin Academy 52-14 on Friday.

McDaniel scored on runs of 5, 16 and 8 yards in the first half to help the Trojans build a 28-14 lead at halftime. He then caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Hayes Hopkins in the third quarter as they pulled away. Tallulah Academy (2-1) scored 38 unanswered points after Franklin Academy (1-2) tied it 14-all in the second quarter.

Gage Palmer scored two touchdowns for Tallulah, on a 15-yard run and a 10-yard pass from Hopkins. Palmer also caught a two-point conversion pass.

Brayson Morson scored on a 21-yard run for Tallulah’s other touchdown.

Tallulah bounced back from a 20-12 loss to Riverdale in its previous outing to get back in the win column. It’ll head up U.S. 65 next Friday, Sept. 1, for its MAIS District 2-1A opener against Briarfield Academy.

