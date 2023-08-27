Lady Vikes endure marathon day on the volleyball court Published 8:03 pm Sunday, August 27, 2023

Warren Central showed up for a volleyball tournament and endured a marathon.

The Lady Vikes played 17 sets over seven matches Saturday, and won four of them at the Pearl Tournament. Warren Central defeated Northeast Jones, Pearl, West Lauderdale and Florence; and lost to Petal, Choctaw Central and Hartfield Academy.

Ellie Henderson had a total of 38 kills in the tournament, and Melissa Herrle had 29. Hannah Island served nine aces.

Warren Central beat Florence and Pearl in two sets each, and needed three to get past Northeast Jones (29-27, 22-25, 15-11) and West Lauderdale (26-24, 23-25, 15-10).

It lost in three sets to Choctaw Central (25-22, 11-25, 13-15) and in two against Petal (16-25, 20-25) and Hartfield (14-25, 19-25).

The Lady Vikes finished second in their bracket and reached the semifinals, with the day finishing about seven hours after it began.

The Lady Vikes will be back in action Tuesday when they play Richland at home, at Warren Central Junior High. The junior varsity plays at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15.