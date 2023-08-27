OUTLOOK: Vicksburg YMCA cardio drummers take their fitness beat on the road Published 4:00 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

1 of 5

A group of Vicksburg YMCA exercise enthusiasts have decided to march to the beat of a different drummer.

Instead of just participating in a workout session at the Y, the class decided to take their aerobic activity — cardio drumming — on the road. The group has since performed at Jacob’s Ladder, the Vicksburg Senior Center and even participated in Vicksburg’s Mardi Gras parade.

“Cardio drumming is just loud and crazy and we have so much fun doing it, and the kids at Jacob’s Ladder had so much fun,” cardio drumming class participant Karen Gough said of the group’s performance at Jacob’s Ladder.

Email newsletter signup

Cardio drumming is a form of exercise that combines aerobic exercise with drumming movements, YMCA cardio drumming instructor Karen Prevost said.

“The drumming is done on a stability ball sitting on a plastic tub. And we actually do use drumsticks,” she said.

As a certified revelation wellness instructor, which is a ministry dedicated to educating and inspiring people to live healthy and whole lives in Christ, Prevost said it was God who “put it on her heart” to start teaching cardio drumming.

“We began it almost a year and a half ago as a trial and just to see how it would work,” she said. “It’s just growing by leaps and bounds.”

The class now has more than 45 active participants.

Prevost said one of the reasons she thinks people are having fun doing cardio drumming is because of the music.

“They love to move to music,” she said.

For people who may feel like they may not be coordinated enough to do cardio drumming, Prevost said, “I just tell them the number one reason we are in here is for fun. And to move — and I don’t care what you move, just move something and smile and sing along and have fun.”

It was all this fun, Prevost said, that prompted Gough to approach her about sharing the class with others.

“Karen said, ‘We need to share this, we’re good,’” Prevost said. “You know, you do feel like a rockstar when you get through (with the class).”

And with this enthusiasm even from others in the class, cardio drumming has become an outreach ministry for the community.

“Our mission statement is, ‘To encourage and build others up in the community by sharing our love of movement and music, all while letting the love and light of God shine through us,’” Prevost said.

And in standing by this objective, the cardio drumming class has already scheduled a performance at the Rotary Club of Vicksburg and a performance in Clinton.

Gough said they are also scheduled to perform for the YMCA board at Christmas, and they are looking to provide entertainment for those living in nursing homes.

“So, you can see the wheels just keep turning in my head. There are endless possibilities (as to where we can perform),” Gough said.

In addition to being a form of exercise “that is accessible to anyone and everyone because you can even do it seated,” Prevost said, and an outreach ministry, the cardio drumming class also has a social aspect that promotes a healthy sense of well-being.

For anyone interested in the cardio drumming classes they are offered at the YMCA, 267 YMCA Place. At 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Featured Local Savings