Volunteer of the Week: Zane Bearrick shares artistic talent with veterans, first responders

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Zane Bearrick.

Bearrick is a disabled U.S. Army veteran who has answered the call to share his many talents and time with others in the community. His talents include woodworking and laser-engraved art.

How did you begin volunteering with the American Legion and making art for others?

I have been volunteering with the American Legion Allein Post since 2019. I have made custom wooden flags and laser-engraved art for fellow veterans and first responders for many years. It is just a small way for me to give back to my military family and to the community.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering your time and talents to others?

Anytime when I make a piece of art that means a lot to a family who has lost a loved one, it makes all the hours I spent creating it, worth it. I donated a back-lit flag, dedicated to 13 fallen military members who died in Kabul in 2021, to the mother of Army SSG Knauss, one of the soldiers killed. I also donated a back-lit laser-engraved portrait of area car dealer, George Carr, and presented it to his family after he died of COVID-19.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

I would tell them that time spent in service to others is never wasted time.

What are some of your tasks while volunteering?

I do whatever is needed at the Legion Hall, from setting up for meals or Bingo to serving and bussing tables. Sometimes just listening to a veteran is my assigned task for the day.

What have you learned from volunteering with the American Legion and your contributions to others?

I have learned that all the time and effort I put into volunteering and giving back is always worth it. In all the years of service and volunteering, I have learned that life is short, to respect those who put their lives on the line, honor those who lost their lives doing so and cherish every moment that I am given.

How can someone volunteer with the American Legion Allein Post here in Vicksburg?

The hall is always in need of help setting up and serving for events such as Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day, and with Bingo nights, so just call and ask.

If there is a volunteer who should be featured, please submit their name and contact information to volunteer@vicksburgpost.com.