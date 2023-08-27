Voting is open in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 2:39 pm Sunday, August 27, 2023

Voting is under way for first Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week contest of the 2023-24 sports year.

The nominees are St. Aloysius softball player Ruthie Britton, football players Eric Collins Jr. (Warren Central) and Thomas Azlin (Porter’s Chapel), and Vicksburg High volleyball player Makynzie Dunmore (Vicksburg High). You can vote by clicking here.

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline. The winner will be announced Wednesday.

Email newsletter signup

Good luck to all of the nominees!