Joseph O’Neal Sr. Published 9:09 am Monday, August 28, 2023

Joseph O’Neal Sr. was born on January 14, 1948, in Vicksburg, to the late George O’Neal and Lucille O’Neal-Elmore.

Joseph O’Neal, Sr. passed away on August 21, and was laid to rest in Columbia, SC on August 29.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George O’Neal and Lucille Elmore; his siblings: George O’Neal Jr., Eliza O’Neal, Florence Kiner, Juanita O’Neal, Rosemary O’Neal, Johnny O’Neal, Sr., his son Joseph O’Neal, Jr., and several nieces and nephews.

He leaves to cherish his memories his children Annette Bowen of Dallas, TX, Justin Williams of Vicksburg, and Latonia Williams, his granddaughters Gabrielle Humphrey of Chicago, IL and Elizabeth Humphrey of Wilmington, DE, his siblings, Beatrice Thomas of Vicksburg, Charles Phoenix of Columbia, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.