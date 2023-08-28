Lambryne Angelo Published 10:27 am Monday, August 28, 2023

Our sister in Christ, Lambryne, was called to be with the Lord, she was 97. Born April 23, 1927, in Vicksburg, the eldest child to John and Olga Stavropoulos.

Lambryne was a graduate of Carr Central High School and Belhaven College Class of 1949.

Lambryne was the beloved wife of her childhood sweetheart, Jimmie K. Angelo of Jackson. They were married for 61 years.

Email newsletter signup

Together they owned and operated Angelo’s Wayside Inn in Jackson, working side by side for more than 44 years.

After retiring, they traveled and spent quality time with family.

As a determined and faithful young girl, she collected the first dollar raised through the Athenian Society to start a Greek Orthodox Church in Mississippi.

Her devoted efforts led her to become a founding member of Holy Trinity Saint John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church in Jackson, along with Jimmie.

Lambryne was actively involved in many ministries.

She served on the Parish Council, taught and spearheaded the Sunday School program, was president of the Ladies Philoptochos Society, was a charter member of Daughters of Penelope, and sang in the church choir.

She was also a long-standing member of Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Vicksburg, giving her time to the Ladies of Saint George and community outreach.

Lambryne’s artistic gifts led to her becoming an accomplished writer of icons, as well as a Vogue couture.

Lambryne is preceded in death by her parents John D. Stavropoulos and Olga Balodemos Stavropoulos; beloved husband Jimmie K. Angelo; daughter Angeliki (Koula) Angelo; and great-grandson William John Deoudes.

Lambryne is survived by her three children, Konstantine (Gus) D. Angelo (Tina) of Houston, TX, Olga A. Deoudes (William) of North Potomac, MD, and Angela Maria Angelo of Jackson; four grandchildren, John W. Deoudes (Joni), Dimitri W. Deoudes, Alexis Prendergast (Matthew), and Jimmy K. Angelo (Penny); great-granddaughter Olga Hank Deoudes; sister Athena Lekas of Palos Park, IL, and brother Dionysos (Aleka) Stavropoulos of Kefessia, Greece; and many loving nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

May the Lord grant to His handmaiden Lambryne peace in His heavenly mansions and may her memory be eternal.

Lambryne/Brinee/Mama/Yia Yia/Nouna/Mrs. Angelo will be truly missed.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church with burial following in Clinton Cemetery.

A Trisagion Service will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A visitation will begin at 10 a.m.