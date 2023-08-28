Reports: Vicksburg native Anderson cut by the Saints Published 10:18 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

Nick Anderson’s quest for an NFL roster spot is on hold for now.

According to several media reports, the Vicksburg native has been waived by the New Orleans Saints as the team cuts its roster from 90 players to 53 ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline. The Saints had not officially announced any of their cuts as of late Monday night.

Anderson, a former Vicksburg High star, signed with the Saints in May as an undrafted free agent linebacker out of Tulane. His local connection to the NFL franchise quickly made him a fan favorite, and he led the team out of the tunnel for Sunday’s preseason finale against the Houston Texans in the Superdome.

Email newsletter signup

Anderson had eight tackles in three preseason games. He most played on special teams until Sunday’s game, when he saw some extended playing time on defense. He finished with five tackles, three solo, and one pass defense in the Saints’ 17-13 loss.

The Saints normally carry six or seven linebackers on the 53-man roster and another on the practice squad, and had 10 on the preseason roster.

The Saints also are releasing wide receiver Kawaan Baker, defensive tackle Prince Emili, fullback Jake Bargas according to reports.

Although he was among the first players cut, Anderson could still return to the Saints. After Tuesday’s cuts are complete, each NFL team can sign up to 16 players on their practice squad. Ten of those spots are reserved for players with two years or less of accrued NFL experience.

Players who are waived are also free to sign with any other team that claims them off the waiver wire.

Featured Local Savings