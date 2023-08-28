Reports: Vicksburg native Anderson cut by the Saints

Published 10:18 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

New Orleans Saints linebacker Nick Anderson (40), a Vicksburg native, rushes the passer in Sunday's preseason game against the Houston Texans. Anderson is reportedly among the Saints' cuts as the team trims its roster to the 53-man limit before Tuesday's deadline. (Michael C. Hebert/The New Orleans Saints)

Nick Anderson’s quest for an NFL roster spot is on hold for now.

According to several media reports, the Vicksburg native has been waived by the New Orleans Saints as the team cuts its roster from 90 players to 53 ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline. The Saints had not officially announced any of their cuts as of late Monday night.

Anderson, a former Vicksburg High star, signed with the Saints in May as an undrafted free agent linebacker out of Tulane. His local connection to the NFL franchise quickly made him a fan favorite, and he led the team out of the tunnel for Sunday’s preseason finale against the Houston Texans in the Superdome.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Anderson had eight tackles in three preseason games. He most played on special teams until Sunday’s game, when he saw some extended playing time on defense. He finished with five tackles, three solo, and one pass defense in the Saints’ 17-13 loss.

The Saints normally carry six or seven linebackers on the 53-man roster and another on the practice squad, and had 10 on the preseason roster.

The Saints also are releasing wide receiver Kawaan Baker, defensive tackle Prince Emili, fullback Jake Bargas according to reports.

Although he was among the first players cut, Anderson could still return to the Saints. After Tuesday’s cuts are complete, each NFL team can sign up to 16 players on their practice squad. Ten of those spots are reserved for players with two years or less of accrued NFL experience.

Players who are waived are also free to sign with any other team that claims them off the waiver wire.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

MAIS reverses decision, will allow Hartfield Academy into football playoffs

Texans top Saints in preseason finale; roster cuts coming Tuesday

Lady Vikes endure marathon day on the volleyball court

JSU starts with a win — and a $1 million donation from Diddy

Print Article