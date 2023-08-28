Thomas Michael Cole Published 8:37 am Monday, August 28, 2023

Thomas Michael Cole, 72, died at his home in Ridgeland, MS on Sunday, August 20. He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Thomas Cole.

He grew up in Texas and Mississippi. Tom graduated cum laude from Spring Woods Senior High School in Houston, TX where he was an avid golfer.

He earned a B.S. degree and a M.S. degree from Southwest Texas State University. He earned a Ph.D. in Environmental Engineering from Texas Tech University.

Email newsletter signup

Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was an E3 Seaman in the Vietnam War.

He worked as a Research Environmental Engineer at the Corps of Engineers Waterways Experiment Station where he received many awards for his various achievements and projects. Tom married the love of his life, Anne Cashman Cole, in 1995. They lived in Vicksburg. Together they traveled the world.

Tom loved golf, guitar, music, dancing, gardening, and wine collecting.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, parents and siblings.

He is survived by his “framily”, a word Tom loved for friends who are like family, Marianne and David Coker and their extended family.

Memorials may be made to: Warren County Children’s Shelter (P.O. Box 820174, Vicksburg, MS 39182) or Vicksburg Warren Humane Society (6600 Hwy 61 South, Vicksburg, MS 39180).

Special thanks to Dr. John Henegan, Taylor Boyd, Covenant Caregivers, and Hospice Ministries for their compassion for Tom.

A Texas-style celebration of Tom’s life will be held on his birthday, September 5, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Iron Horse Grill in Jackson.

Please bring your favorite Tom story to share.