Vicksburg student chosen to attend Mississippi School of the Arts Published 9:50 am Monday, August 28, 2023

Son’et Robinson of Vicksburg has the opportunity to complete her junior and senior years of high school at the Mississippi School of the Arts, the school announced Monday.

Robinson was accepted into MSA’s literary arts program. The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) is an 11th and 12th-grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school located in Brookhaven.

Students not only meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum, but they receive special instruction in visual arts, vocal music, dance, literary arts, filmmaking/media arts and theater.

MSA also has a “Collegiate Academy” program where qualified students can earn their high school diploma and an associate degree from Copiah-Lincoln Community College at the same time at no cost. Students interested in MSA must apply by Feb. 1 of their sophomore year.

In addition to MSA students consistently winning awards for their work on the state, regional and national levels, the school holds one of the highest ACT averages in the state.

The school also fills a special need for students with demonstrated talent who need a collegiate-level learning experience in the arts and academics that is not widely available across our state.

For additional information, call 601-823-1300 or visit the school’s website at www.msabrookhaven.org.