Maggie M. Banks Thomas Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Maggie M. Banks Thomas passed away on August 25, in Hattiesburg, MS. She was 91.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with Brother Michael Waters officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 30, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will also be from 1 until 6 p.m. and on Thursday at the Kingdom Hall from 12 Noon until the hour of the service.