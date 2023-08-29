Operation S.T.O.P. kickstarts for safer school travel in Mississippi Published 2:02 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

School is back in session and to help ensure students’ safety to and from school, the Mississippi Highway Patrol has begun their annual school travel safety campaign.

Operation S.T.O.P. — Safe Transport of Pupils — is aimed at reminding motorists to take extra precautions in school zones, around school buses and while traveling or transporting students to and from school.

“We want students, parents, teachers and staff across our state to arrive at school and back home safely. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will continue its mission to enforce highway safety laws and enhance safety across our state,” Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said.

Operation S.T.O.P. was initiated in 2017, MHP Public Affairs Division Southern Region Supervisor Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart said, and has continued to place Troopers in school zones during the academic year to observe traffic and bus stops as well as placing them in possible problem areas to monitor these certain conditions along with the usage of seatbelts for those who are transporting students to and from school. Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officers will also use social media to help spread awareness about this campaign, which will be a priority throughout the school year.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol is committed to protecting our students across the state,” MHP Col. Randy Ginn said. “Today’s students are the future leaders of tomorrow, and it is in our best interests to protect them as they travel to and from school.”

In 2022, Mississippi reported 280 crashes state-wide involving school buses, with 55 injuries and one fatality. Two hundred sixty-eight crashes have been reported in 2023 to date, with 59 injuries and one fatality.

