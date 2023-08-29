Softball Roundup: PCA crushes Hillcrest; St. Al in a slump Published 8:53 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy broke out of its slump — in a big way.

Marley Bufkin went 2-for-4 with one RBI and four runs scored, and Ali Blackmon was 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored as Porter’s Chapel’s softball team crushed Hillcrest Christian 19-1 on Monday.

The Lady Eagles (6-12) had been outscored 33-4 while losing their previous two games, but scored in every inning against Hillcrest.

Bufkin and Blackmon each had an RBI single during a five-run first inning that got them off and running. They added one run in the second innning, five more in the third and eight in the fourth to finish the game via the mercy rule.

Mia Abdo and Olivia Dawson scored two runs apiece, and Kinsley Luke scored three. PCA had nine hits and drew seven walks.

Sophie Masterson hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning and pitched a complete game. She allowed one hit, two walks and one run while striking out five batters.

PCA will play Franklin Academy Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Sports Force Parks.

Copiah Academy 11, St. Aloysius 0

St. Aloysius (10-5, 1-2 MAIS District 4-5A) committed seven errors that led to 10 unearned runs, and lost to Copiah Academy on Monday.

Copiah (22-4, 4-0) scored in every inning and finished the game in five via the mercy rule. Charley Grace Davis went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Stella Roberts was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Pitcher Marisa Spitchley allowed three hits and struck out nine in a complete game.

Kyleigh Cooper had two of St. Al’s three hits. The Lady Flashes lost their third game in a row and for the fourth time in their last five.

St. Al’s next game is Sept. 5 at Jackson Academy.