Vicksburg natives Nick Anderson, Ben Brown cut by NFL teams

Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Two Vicksburg natives hit a speed bump in their NFL careers on cutdown day.

Linebacker Nick Anderson was released by the New Orleans Saints, and offensive lineman Ben Brown by the Cincinnati Bengals, as NFL teams chopped their rosters from 90 to 53 on Tuesday.

Both players could still return to their teams, or another. After Tuesday’s cuts are complete, each NFL team can sign up to 16 players on their practice squad. Players can be signed to the practice squad beginning Wednesday.

Players who are waived are also free to sign with any other team that claims them off the waiver wire.

Anderson, a former Vicksburg High star, signed with the Saints in May as an undrafted free agent linebacker out of Tulane. His local connection to the NFL franchise quickly made him a fan favorite, and he led the team out of the tunnel for Sunday’s preseason finale against the Houston Texans in the Superdome.

Anderson had eight tackles in three preseason games. He most played on special teams until Sunday’s game, when he saw some extended playing time on defense. He finished with five tackles, three solo, and one pass defense in the Saints’ 17-13 loss.

Brown signed with the Bengals in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss. The former St. Aloysius star tore his right bicep midway through his final season with the Rebels, and then reinjured it during the 2022 preseason with the Bengals.

Brown was on injured reserve all of last season but remained on the Bengals’ roster. He played in all three preseason games this summer but was not among the 10 offensive linemen the team retained on its 53-man opening day roster.

