Vicksburg teen wanted for murder, drive-by shooting Published 1:16 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon it is looking for Perrion Johnson, 17, in relation to a recent shooting death.

Johnson is wanted for first-degree murder and drive-by shooting, the department said in a release. His last known address is 1605 Main St.

According to information from VPD, Johnson is wanted in connection with the July 18 shooting death of Preston Wilson Jr. Wilson’s body was discovered at the corner of Cherry and Harrison streets and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.

Three other individuals were arrested in July in connection with the case: Patrick Ross-Hunter, 34 of Vicksburg; John Earl Wallace Jr., 23 of Vicksburg and Zackery Bryant, 35 of Vicksburg. In their initial appearances, Judge Penny Lawson handed down bonds of $4 million for Ross-Hunter and $4.1 million for Wallace and Bryant.

Police Chief Penny Jones said at the time of their arrests that the shooting stemmed from a previous disagreement.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS or the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511, care of Sgt. Carson.