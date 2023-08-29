Vicksburg woman charged with manslaughter after shooting boyfriend on I-20

Published 10:22 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Lakeesha Jones, aka Lakeesha Lewis

A Vicksburg woman was charged with manslaughter following an early Sunday incident that resulted in one person being shot on Interstate 20 West.

Between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Sunday, the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic accident on the interstate that indicated a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed in the median. Upon arrival, Public Information Officer Brandon Wiltcher said, the scene was far worse.

“We found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound,” Wiltcher said. “He was transported to Madison Parish Hospital and later pronounced deceased.”

Vicksburg resident Lakeesha Jones, who also goes by the last name Lewis, was discovered not far from the scene of the accident. Jones, 38, told officers that she and the victim had gotten into an argument while going down I-20. According to reports, she pulled a weapon, the pair struggled over the weapon, and as a result, the victim was shot.

Jones and the victim were the only people in the car.

After the shooting, Jones told deputies she got out of the car, and the victim drove off and crashed into the median a minute later. Jones was taken into custody and arrested for manslaughter.

The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office declined to identify the victim or where the gunshot wound appeared on his body, stating only that he was a 31-year-old male and the incident was a “boyfriend-girlfriend” situation.

The case will be presented in the September term of the grand jury.

