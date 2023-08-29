Volleyball Roundup: St. Al’s JV notches first win; VHS drops region opener, while WC rolls Published 9:10 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

St. Aloysius’ volleyball program had a milestone moment on Tuesday.

St. Al’s junior varsity team beat Central Hinds 2-0 (25-16, 25-16) to earn its first-ever victory. The program is in its first year of existence, and this was the first win for either the varsity or JV.

Kennadi Blassingame served four aces and Presley Carr had three in the second game to help close it out.

St. Al’s varsity lost 3-0 (25-5, 25-7, 25-13). Maddy McSherry served four aces in the final game.

Neshoba Central 3, Vicksburg 0

The Vicksburg Missy Gators started their region schedule with their first loss of the season, 3-0 (25-7, 25-6, 25-9) to Neshoba Central.

Vicksburg (5-1, 0-1 MHSAA Region 2-6A) had only lost three games in its first five matches, but struggled against Neshoba (10-7, 1-0), which reached the third round of the Class 5A playoffs in 2022.

Neshoba Central also won the junior varsity match 2-0 (25-7, 25-11).

Vicksburg will play again Thursday, at home at 6:15 p.m. vs. Columbus.

Warren Central 3, Richland 0

Warren Central served 26 aces, including nine by Melissa Herrle and six by KK Kelly, and had little trouble beating Richland 3-0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-14).

Kelly also had three kills and seven assists.

Calise Henyard and Ellie Henderson served four aces apiece, and Henderson also had six kills on 13 attacks. As a team, Warren Central converted nearly half of its 52 attacks and finished with 23 kills.

Tabreia Davis had five digs on the defensive side.

Warren Central’s junior varsity was also victorious, 2-0 (25-18, 25-21). It had 13 aces as a team.

The Lady Vikes (11-3) will be back in action Thursday in Jackson, as they travel to play Callaway in their MHSAA Region 2-6A opener at 6:15 p.m.