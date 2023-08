Claiborne County man wanted for fleeing, violation of bond Published 10:21 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ethan McGrew, it announced Wednesday.

McGrew is wanted for fleeing and violation of bond conditions.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 601-437-5161.

