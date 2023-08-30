Former Tallulah police officer scams woman for bond money via Cash App Published 12:32 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

A Tallulah woman claims that a former Tallulah police officer told her to send him bond money via Cash App, KNOE reports.

Sharonica Renee Carter of Tallulah said she was arrested at her home on June 16, for theft and resisting arrest.

The next day, Carter was released on bond. But afterward, she claims she was told by another Tallulah officer that she needed to send him more money using the payment transfer application Cash App.

“He told my girlfriend to send the bond money so that I could get out, but I had already bonded out,” Carter said.

A screenshot from Carter’s friend’s Cash App shows a refund request seemingly sent to former officer Edward Nash for $115 on June 18. In a text conversation between Carter and Tallulah Police Chief Buster McCoy, Carter told McCoy she did not receive a receipt for the original $115 bond.

He responded, “No problem, we got it.”

When KNOE approached McCoy for comment, he said he did not want to speak on camera and asked them to leave the premises.

McCoy did say that Nash is no longer with the TPD and the police department does not use Cash App. Carter said she believes the TPD needs to be more professional in the way they interact with citizens.

“It needs to stop, and I’m sick of it, and I have no more time and patience for it. Period,” Carter said. Carter said she still hasn’t received the refund from the former officer who received the Cash App payment. According to the office of District Attorney James Paxton, Carter is scheduled to appear for her arraignment on Oct. 9. KNOE reached out to the city’s attorney for more information on Carter’s arrest, but they were not available.