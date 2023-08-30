Loud boom on Drummond Street linked to blown transformer

Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

By Staff Reports

A loud boom was heard near the 2400 block of Drummond Street Wednesday, suspected to be the result of a blown transformer. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

A loud “boom” sound was reported in the 2400 block of Drummond Street on Wednesday at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Eyewitnesses reported a bright flash near a transformer in the middle of the block and a sound similar to an explosion. No injuries have been reported, but power is out between 2413 and 2419 Drummond St.

Entergy’s outage map shows between one and 50 customers affected.

A formal request for comment has not yet been returned, but Energy’s outage reporting system states the problem will be corrected by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

