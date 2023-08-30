Old Post Files: August 30, 1923-2023 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Isabel Marsh accepted a position with the Livestock Sanitary Board. • Mrs. Avis Legg died. • J.B. White and Ida Dunn were married. • Helen Louise Stanton underwent surgery for appendicitis.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mrs. F.B. Cole and her daughter were visiting relatives in Rockwood, Tenn. • Margaret Middleton returned from Meridian.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Ensign David Lee Christmas was killed in a plane crash in San Diego. • Sen. Theo G. Bilbo was a visitor to the city. • A son was born to Staff Sgt. and Mrs. H.C. Barlow in Great Falls, Montana.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Lt. Cmdr. Maury Yerger of Vicksburg, the highest-ranking officer captured by the communists in Korea, was released according to word received by his parents. • Mrs. Christine Wilkerson died.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Ross announced the birth of a daughter, Donna. • St. Aloysius tied Brandon 20-20 in their football opener. • Mrs. Mable Nason, a former Utica resident, died in Signal Mountain, Tenn.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Airman Maurice R. Durman completed basic training and was assigned to Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado. • Capt. Ira W. Carpenter Jr. received the Army commendation medal at Ft. McPherson Ga., for meritorious service. • Miss Eileen Diane Rapp and Danny Gavain Adkins announced their wedding date.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Walter J. “Rabbit” Washington died. • Steven D. Dobbs, Ph.D., a native of Port Gibson, was appointed executive director of Warren-Yazoo Mental Health Services. • Regina Denise Haggard turned 5.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Dick Smart of Vicksburg turned in a perfect score for the first week of The Vicksburg Evening Post Football Contest. • Three new pumpers were added to the Vicksburg Fire Department and a ladder truck was expected later in the month. • Lyal L. Hansen died.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Residents of the Wildwood subdivision organized to fight a decline in property value. • The state ranked most schools in Vicksburg Warren School District as successful. • Vicksburg native Genia Elizabeth Eskridge, who retired from McRae’s Department Store, died in Houston, Texas.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Vicksburg Warren School District’s request for level funding would result in a tax increase. • Seventeen people applied for Vicksburg Warren School District’s office of superintendent.