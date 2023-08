Sarah Brown Published 12:52 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Funeral services for Sarah Brown, 89, will be at noon on Saturday, September 2, at Mt. Lula M.B. Church, Rolling Fork.

The burial will follow at St. Matthews Cemetery in Fitler, MS. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Mrs. Brown died on August 19, at St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson.

