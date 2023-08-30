The Post’s Pigskin Picks contest is back! Published 11:21 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The Vicksburg Post’s Pigskin Picks contest is back for another season.

The long-running contest invites our readers to pick the winners for 10 college football games and a tiebreaker each week. The person with the best record will receive a $25 cash prize, and be entered into a drawing for a $200 prize at the end of the contest in November.

There are two ways to play. You can submit your picks online at this link, or fill out the entry form that will be published in the Post’s print edition every Wednesday. A copy of the entry form for Week 1 is also included at the end of this article, and can be printed out and submitted.

Online picks must be made by 11:59 p.m. Friday of each week. Paper submissions must be received in person or via mail at The Vicksburg Post’s office at 1106 Washington St. by 4 p.m. each Friday.

There is a limit of one entry per person, per week.

Good luck!

