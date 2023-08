Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Vicksburg resident Cameron Bingham was selected to play on the Perfect Game East Coast 9U major team at the organization’s National All-State Championship tournament Nov. 10-12 in Rosenberg, Texas. The East Coast team will include players from Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, and play against other regional squads.

Bingham trains with Vicksburg native Darius Kendrick at the Southern Performance Institute in Madison.

