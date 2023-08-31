Atmos Energy donates $100,000 to further rebuild Rolling Fork Published 9:42 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

Through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, Atmos Energy is helping the city of Rolling Fork’s long-term rebuilding efforts for families impacted by the tornado earlier this year.

On Aug. 24, the company announced that it was donating $100,000 to the Community Foundation of Washington County to assist rebuilding efforts, and Atmos Energy presented 1,000 Chik-fil-A lunches to faculty, staff, students and town residents at South Delta School. Atmos made the donation as part of the Community Foundation of Washington County’s South Delta Disaster Recovery Fund, which covers the entire South Delta and includes Rolling Fork in Sharkey County.

Atmos Energy employees also volunteered to clean up Russell Park, the city’s main park.

“Residents of Rolling Fork have been in our thoughts and prayers since March 24. At Atmos Energy we recognize that in addition to restoring service as quickly and safely as possible, we also have the responsibility to help the community in their rebuilding efforts,” said Mathew Davidson, president of the Mississippi division of Atmos Energy. “Melanie Powell and her team at the Community Foundation of Washington County are doing remarkable things, and we hope this contribution enhances the work being done.”

Atmos Energy has performed nearly $3 million worth of work restoring the natural gas system and infrastructure in Rolling Fork.

All previous customers have access to gas service, and more than 50 percent of these previous customers have been reinstated.

“As we navigate the challenges throughout the rebuilding process in Rolling Fork, Atmos Energy’s commitment to community service remains resolute,” Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey said. “Their collaboration with local organizations, government entities and residents has fostered a sense of unity and shared purpose, creating a stronger, more resilient community for all and we are grateful to be a part of these efforts.”

“I am very appreciative of this donation from Atmos Energy. They’ve been a positive presence in town from the very beginning of our rebuilding efforts,” said Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker. “The work being done by their employees on their infrastructure as well as in the community is a godsend.”

This is the second philanthropic contribution Atmos Energy has given to benefit Rolling Fork. In the days following the tornado, Atmos made a $50,000 contribution to the American Red Cross. This additional contribution to the Community Foundation of Washington County will address long-term recovery in the town.

“Words can’t express our heartfelt thanks to Atmos Energy and their commitment to Rolling Fork,” said Powell, executive director of the Community Foundation of Washington County. “These funds will go a long way towards helping the Rolling Fork Community with their recovery.”