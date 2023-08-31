St. Al soccer shuts out Manchester Published 11:24 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

A fortuitous bounce and strong defensive effort helped St. Aloysius’ soccer team earn a victory.

Lilli Perniciaro’s shot in the 33rd minute deflected off of a Manchester Academy player and into the net, and it stood up as the only goal as St. Al won 1-0 on Wednesday.

Keeper Sarah Smith had six saves and she and her defenders posted their third shutout of the season.

St. Al (4-7) will play again Sept. 5 against the Hattiesburg Forerunners, at 5:30 p.m. at Farrell Stadium/Balzli Field.