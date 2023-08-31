Volleyball Roundup: Missy Gators, Lady Vikes claim region victories

Published 9:30 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

It didn’t take long for Vicksburg High’s volleyball team to get back in the win column.

Makynzie Dunmore had eight blocks on the defensive end, and Lili Kistler eight kills on the offensive side as the Missy Gators beat Columbus 3-1 (25-27, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19) on Thursday for the first region victory of the season.

Dunmore also had five kills and five assists, and Kistler had 10 assists.

Vicksburg (6-1, 1-1 MHSAA Region 2-6A) lost its region opener vs. Neshoba Central on Tuesday, and the first game Thursday, then stormed back to sweep the rest of the match from Columbus.

The Missy Gators will try to avenge their loss to Neshoba Central when they go there on Sept. 5.

Warren Central 3, Callaway 0
Warren Central served 16 aces and beat Callaway 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-16) in its Region 2-6A opener on Thursday.

Melissa Herrle had five aces, while KK Kelly had four. Ellie Henderson served three, to go along with five kills and two blocks. Calise Henyard had two aces and eight kills.

Warren Central’s junior varsity team also won, 2-1 (23-25, 25-17, 15-7). Maddie Pant, A.T. Hossley and Ellie Tennison all served four aces apiece.

Warren Central will play another region match on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when it travels to Ridgeland. The JV plays at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15.

