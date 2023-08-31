Warren County Health Department among clinics offering free health screenings Published 3:52 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

In a major step to combat chronic disease in the state, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will offer free blood sugar and blood pressure checks at all clinics beginning Friday.

Any Mississippian can call their local clinic to be screened, or just drop in during business hours. Blood sugar numbers are done with a simple finger stick.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in Mississippi, and the state’s rate of diabetes is one of the worst in the country.

Email newsletter signup

“We hope that all Mississippians will take advantage of these new, free clinic services and find out what their blood sugar and blood pressure screening numbers are. When you know these numbers, you can take action to reduce your chances of developing heart disease and diabetes, the major chronic illnesses that strike most Mississippians,” said State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney, of Vicksburg.

“These quick tests can help connect Mississippians to free support services or self-management programs from MSDH, or refer them to a doctor if needed,” said Victor Sutton, MSDH’s Chief of Community Health and Clinical Services.

The Warren County Health Department is located at 807 Monroe St. Its hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 601-636-4356 for more information.

For more information on chronic diseases, visit MSDH at msdh.ms.gov/chronic.