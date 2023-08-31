‘Woosie’ gets $2.2 million bond for June 8 murder Published 5:52 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Quenterious “Woosie” Williams was returned to Vicksburg Thursday escorted by Vicksburg Police Department investigators after waiving extradition in Texas.

Williams was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Kelvion Winston on June 8.

Williams is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. At the time, Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said in June the murder stemmed from “gambling gone bad.”

“They got him in one of the metro areas in Texas,” Jones said. “It definitely felt good, getting him, but also, we have been working in connection with the U.S. Marshals.”

So though people thought we weren’t doing anything, it just took a little time to get it, but I knew we were gonna get it.

Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Williams’ bond at $2.2 million and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.