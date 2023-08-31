‘Woosie’ gets $2.2 million bond for June 8 murder

Published 5:52 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, left, escorts Quenterious "Woosie" Williams following his initial appearance in court. (Photo by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post)

Quenterious “Woosie” Williams was returned to Vicksburg Thursday escorted by Vicksburg Police Department investigators after waiving extradition in Texas.

Williams was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Kelvion Winston on June 8.

Williams is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. At the time, Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said in June the murder stemmed from “gambling gone bad.” 

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

“They got him in one of the metro areas in Texas,” Jones said. “It definitely felt good, getting him, but also, we have been working in connection with the U.S. Marshals.”

So though people thought we weren’t doing anything, it just took a little time to get it, but I knew we were gonna get it.

Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Williams’ bond at $2.2 million and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury. 

More News

Warren County Supervisors discuss closed LeTourneau boat ramp, solutions to reopen

Warren County Health Department among clinics offering free health screenings

Vicksburg Mayor: New trash cans coming after Oct. 1

Blue Supermoon seen over Vicksburg

Print Article