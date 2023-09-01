Alma La”Faye” Vaughan Miller Published 1:15 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Alma La”Faye” Vaughan Miller, age 86, of McDonough, Georgia, passed away on Friday, August 25.

Faye was born in Stony Creek, Virginia on March 26, 1937, the daughter of the late Herman Rogers Vaughan and Wilma Jones Vaughan.

After losing her father at an early age, Faye was lovingly raised by her mother, Wilma, and a wonderful father in Ray Tompkins.

In addition to these parents, she has been reunited with her beloved husband of 38 years, Guy Cecil Miller Jr., who preceded her in death in 1994; and her brother, Herman Vaughan. Faye was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many.

Faye’s gentle spirit and unwavering kindness touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

For over forty years, Faye resided in Vicksburg, where she had a long career as a radiology technologist at Mercy Hospital.

In 2000, she moved to McDonough, Georgia to join her daughter’s family, where Faye enjoyed many years of serving at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors and attending Eagles Landing First Baptist Church.

Faye had a green thumb and a love for gardening that blossomed through her involvement in gardening clubs and her own backyard garden haven.

She found joy in nurturing her plants and in hosting garden parties that brought together friends and family to celebrate her garden’s beauty.

Faye is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Stacy) Doerr; grandsons, Miller Doerr and Walker Doerr; sisters, Laura (Robert) Thomas and Jean (Bernie) Lefebvre; sister-in-law, Delores Vaughan; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Her memory will forever remain alive in our hearts, and her legacy will continue to inspire acts of kindness, faith, and love.

A Memorial Service to honor Faye’s life will take place on Saturday, September 9, beginning at 11 a.m. in the East Chapel of Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors.

Pastor Howard Greer will officiate the service. A Garden Party in celebration of Faye will follow the service at the funeral home.

Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite garden party attire to the events.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions to Legacies & Miracles, via http://www.legaciesandmiracles.org, or by mail to 1737 Campbell Road, Covington, GA 30014, in Faye’s honor.