Bridal Studio 61 closing, hosting sale in downtown Vicksburg Published 10:03 am Friday, September 1, 2023

Bridal Studio 61, 1208 Washington St., will close its doors at the end of October —but not before hosting a going-out-of-business sale with discounts on every item.

In a Friday morning Facebook post, business owner Lacey Watson announced the closure and sale, thanking past customers for the joy they brought to her life over the years.

“We have appreciated every single bride we have had the opportunity to serve. We love each and every single one of you and it has truly brought joy to our lives to be a part of each and every single one of your wedding days,” Watson said. “With that being said we have made the difficult decision to close our little shop. We may be closing, but we plan to go out on a high note with our biggest sale yet.”

Watson went on to say current brides’ dresses are ready for pickup and should be picked up by the end of September. Brides with questions are asked to email bridalstudio61@gmail.com.

The “huge” going-out-of-business sale features all bridal gowns marked down below $1,000, with price points of $500, $750 and $999.

“This will be the best time to get your dream dress at the lowest price,” Watson said, adding that the sale is ongoing until the business closes its doors for good.

All accessories at Bridal Studio 61 will be 50 percent off as well.

Brides can book an appointment to shop the sale by emailing bridalstudio61@gmail.com.

