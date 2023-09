Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg hosts successful fundraiser for Desiree Seaton Published 2:02 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg hosted a successful fundraiser Thursday night to help fund medical expenses for Desiree Seaton, a local teenager with a congenital heart defect.

The event was held at Billy’s Italian Restaurant, with Seaton, her family, Junior Auxiliary members and Vicksburg Kiwanis members present.

