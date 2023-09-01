Old Post Files: Sept. 1, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Friday, September 1, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Mengel left for Cooper’s Well. • Sam Makoff returned from a business trip to St. Louis. • Willie Adams left to enter Notre Dame University.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Ella Donovan, former resident, was with the U.S. Veterans Bureau in St. Petersburg, Fla. • Vicksburg Evening Post carrier boys left for Eagle Lake to spend the weekend.

80 Years Ago: 1943

B.C. Blackburn was a patient at the Sanitarium. • Jo Campbell with the U.S. Marines was here on leave.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Lt. John Barr received his silver wings as an Air Force pilot and the gold bars of a second lieutenant in graduation ceremonies at Vance Air Force Base. • Mr. and Mrs. Robert N. Ford announced the birth of a daughter, Lois. • Sister M. Amadeus was elected president of the Warren County Nurses Association.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Williard Sanders announced the birth of a daughter, Angela. • Eddie Nelson left for his sophomore year at Vanderbilt University. • R.B. Coccaro passed away.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Mrs. Mamie Alderman, an employee of the Downtowner Motor Inn, became a certified housekeeper. • Four-year-old Keith Anglin stayed up half the night to see the rare epiphyllum oxypetalum, commonly known as the “Night Blooming Cereus.”

40 Years Ago: 1983

Mrs. Helen Wood retired as a carrier for the Vicksburg Evening Post, Port Gibson area, with almost 25 years of service, and was presented an engraved watch by Louis P. Cashman Jr. • Nicki Roxanne Hilderbrand celebrated her first birthday. • John Ramphrey and Howard N. Lee were cast in a play at Parkside Playhouse.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Maud Harwood Hanks died. • A $3 million lawsuit was filed against Eden Pointe Apartments after a 3-year-old drowned in the pool there. • Federal Aviation Administration project engineer Ed Chambers spoke with opponents of a plan to close the Vicksburg Municipal Airport.

20 Years Ago: 2003

In the 10 years since casinos opened in Vicksburg, they had contributed $79.4 million to the local economy. • Bill Hallberg III, 40, died in an ATV wreck in rural Issaquena County. • The St. Aloysius Flashes regrouped after falling to St. Andrew’s 26-6 Friday night.

10 Years Ago: 2013

City officials got behind Beulah Cemetery restoration.