Vicksburg native Ben Brown signs with Seahawks

Published 3:37 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Ben Brown, a former St. Aloysius High School and Ole Miss offensive lineman, was signed by the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. Brown will be part of the team's 16-man practice squad.

Ben Brown is getting another chance in the NFL.

The Vicksburg native and former Ole Miss star was signed by the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, two days after he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brown, an offensive lineman who can play center or guard, was signed to the Seahawks’ 16-man practice squad.

The practice squad is a reserve roster that works with the team during the week, and from which players can be activated to the 53-man game day roster on a temporary basis.

Brown signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but injured his biceps during the preseason and was placed on injured reserve for the entire season. He played in all three of Cincinnati’s preseason games this year, but was released when the team reduced its roster from 90 to 53 players earlier this week.

