Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Friday, September 1, 2023

St. Aloysius soccer player Lilli Perniciaro scored the only goal in the Lady Flashes’ 1-0 victory over Manchester Academy on Wednesday.

St. Al (4-7) will play the Hattiesburg Forerunners Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., at home at Farrell Stadium/Balzli Field.

