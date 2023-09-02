Old Post Files: Sept. 2, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mayor A.A. Weille was chairman of the local drive for funds for Japanese earthquake victims. • Allen Adler died.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Rabbi Sol Kory completed 30 years of service here. • John Walton, bridge tender, died at Redwood. • W.J. Hossley Jr. left to enter the University of Mississippi.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Second Lt. John Norton was here on leave. • Betty Jean Gotthelf was elected head majorette of the Carr Central pep squad. • Martin Barrett of Rolling Fork died at a local hospital.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Davis Jr. announced the birth of a son, Ray III. • Mr. and Mrs. Henry Haas were enjoying a motor trip to points in Tennessee and Virginia. • Virginia Jones of Memphis, a former resident, visited here.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. John Burrow of Rolling Fork announced the birth of a son, Gary. • Mr. and Mrs. Edward Dickinson of Port Gibson announced the birth of a daughter, Gayle. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Womack of Utica announced the birth of a son, Christopher.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Caroline Compton, a Vicksburg artist, was featured in the La Font Gallery of Pascagoula. • The Vicksburg Gators were rated as third-best in the state of Mississippi. • Clarissa Behr, Iley Behr and Leon Henry were to be members of the Belhaven College Concert Choir.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Mrs. Viola K. Beauman, a Vicksburg native, died. • Mike Ouzts, constable of District 5, captured a Texas fugitive. • Lisa Nicole Brown was 2.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Ester Andrews, of Delta, was killed when a car in which she was riding collided with a school bus on U.S. 61 South. • Transportation Commissioner Wayne Burkes was on hand to officially reopen the resurfaced section of Interstate 20 from the Mississippi River to Bovina. • Cicero Sartin died.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Vicksburg Gator football team parents won control of the concession stand at Vicksburg Memorial Stadium. • A fire destroyed an abandoned church and two houses on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. • Warren Central football fell from the Associated Press top 10 poll after a loss to No. 14-ranked McComb.

10 Years Ago: 2013

The city budget for 2014 neared completion. • The Westside Theatre Foundation performed “The Piano Lesson,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatic play by August Wilson.