‘Grace Wins’ red carpet event set for Sept. 30 at House of Peace Worship Church International Published 4:00 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

The fellowship hall and sanctuary of The House of Peace Worship Church International, 1301 Holly St., will be the setting on Sept. 30 for the premiere and advanced showing of the movie “Grace Wins.”

“We will start at 6 p.m. with the red carpet event; we’ll go right in and have dinner and then go to the sanctuary to see the movie,” said House of Peace pastor the Rev. Linda Sweezer-Rowster, who is the film’s executive producer.

She said the program is a ticketed event and people will need a ticket to participate. Tickets are $50 each and are available online at https://THEHOPMS.square.site.

Email newsletter signup

Sweezer-Rowster said Johnny Meier, the film’s director/producer, and Darren Scott Jacobs, the film’s screenwriter/producer and members of the cast and film crew will attend the event.

“We have people coming from all over,” she said. “Most of the cast is already here and we have others flying in and driving in. I’m very excited. We’ve gotten a lot of local support from the community and other parts of Mississippi.”

Filmed in Vicksburg and the surrounding area, Sweezer-Rowster has described “Grace Wins” as a realistic drama that features the struggles of Brian, the main character, who is dealing with the consequences of substance abuse spurred by his family background of domestic violence.

The film depicts the highs and lows of Brian’s situations and how he navigates through them.

The film also highlights the bravery of Angela, Brian’s girlfriend, who helps him discover the depth of true love in the midst of chaos.

Additionally, the story follows Samuel, an unconventional counselor, who cultivates spiritual renewal for Brian through his life-changing wisdom. The film seeks to encourage its audience by showing the redemptive nature of God’s grace and love.

“Grace Wins” was originally planned as a play, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be postponed.

During the pandemic, Sweezer-Rowster said she hired some producers from Arizona to help her with the screenplay for the movie.

“When the pandemic loosened its grip,” she said, “We thought it was a good moment to go ahead.”

Filming began in April 2022.

Sweezer-Rowster said the production’s goal is to make the film available for streaming through different services and at venues where ticket prices will be affordable.

She said the response and participation in the film by local residents who served as extras and the local businesses was exceptional.

“The response from the people was wonderful,” she said. “I’m so happy with the people of Vicksburg, the people who were extras and the businesses that supported us; they let us use their buildings and stores without charge and were very helpful, which was wonderful because shooting movies on location can be very expensive.”

Featured Local Savings